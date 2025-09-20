Richard Howell Purchases 231,564 Shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howell acquired 231,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 per share, for a total transaction of £206,091.96.

Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell acquired 70,745 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £67,915.20.

On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell acquired 20,849 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.04.

On Thursday, July 31st, Richard Howell acquired 9,389 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £9,013.44.

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.0%

LON PHP opened at GBX 89.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. Primary Health Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,241.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primary Health Properties ( LON:PHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 EPS for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.