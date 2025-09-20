Richard John Jeffery Buys 81 Shares of ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £148.23.

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 92 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, for a total transaction of £150.88.

On Thursday, July 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 88 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, for a total transaction of £149.60.

ActiveOps Trading Down 4.4%

LON AOM opened at GBX 172 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £122.75 million, a PE ratio of 11,700.68 and a beta of 0.40. ActiveOps Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 79.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.84.

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

