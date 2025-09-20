Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of RR stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Richtech Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $667.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of -4.46.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 366.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million.

In other Richtech Robotics news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,000. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Richtech Robotics by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

