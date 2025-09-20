Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.4286.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGTI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,220. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Rivas sold 44,355 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $658,671.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 730,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,848,934.80. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,530. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 806,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

