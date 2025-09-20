Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,515.24 ($60.84) and traded as high as GBX 4,607 ($62.07). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 4,599 ($61.96), with a volume of 4,767,525 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,300 to GBX 5,100 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,700 to GBX 4,900 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,570 to GBX 5,450 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,325.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,573.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,515.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero.

