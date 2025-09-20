Rise Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rise Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

