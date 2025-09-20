RMR Wealth Builders Has $26.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Apple were worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 184,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 36,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
