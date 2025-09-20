Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 19,215,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 20,276,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

Specifically, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $90,283,275.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 541,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. This trade represents a 77.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 489,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,355,303.30. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $1,527,129.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,438,233.65. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,099 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.