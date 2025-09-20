Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.

ROIV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 385,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $5,000,175.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,508,359 shares in the company, valued at $460,188,332.64. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline acquired 3,315 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $49,957.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,287,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,516,310.67. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,975,749 shares of company stock worth $24,780,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

