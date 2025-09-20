Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Leerink Partners Analyst Says

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Leerink Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROIV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Activity

ROIV stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,113,850. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,380,016.20. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,975,749 shares of company stock worth $24,780,210. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

