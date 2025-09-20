Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $15.74. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 1,922,453 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 4,043,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 16.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 288,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 7.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

