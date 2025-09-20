Ross Owen Acquires 4,000 Shares of Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Stock

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Ross Owen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 782 per share, for a total transaction of £31,280.

Wynnstay Properties Trading Down 2.6%

LON WSP opened at GBX 760 on Friday. Wynnstay Properties Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 675 and a 1-year high of GBX 850. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company has a market capitalization of £20.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,308.09 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 781.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 752.71.

Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 58.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Wynnstay Properties had a net margin of 52.17% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial, Retail, and Office segments. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

