Roth Capital Estimates Alico’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alico in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alico’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alico’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 355.13% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%.

Shares of ALCO opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Alico has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -0.97%.

In other Alico news, Director Henry R. Slack sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $813,822.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,336.67. The trade was a 37.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,157. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alico by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alico by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Alico by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

