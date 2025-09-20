Rothschild & Co Redburn Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.16.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.