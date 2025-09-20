Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 1,135,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 693,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

Get Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 924.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.