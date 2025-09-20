RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 114,230 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58.

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company’s other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization’s principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines.

