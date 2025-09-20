SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 11.5%

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

