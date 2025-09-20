Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $113.82 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $97,935,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.