Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

TSE STC opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications.

