Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading Down 13.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sangoma Technologies traded as low as C$6.48 and last traded at C$7.35. 99,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 27,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

STC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.63.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$237.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.