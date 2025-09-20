SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SBC Medical Group Stock Down 6.5%

SBC stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SBC Medical Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 17.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in SBC Medical Group by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

