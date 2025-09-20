Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Santander raised shares of Schneider Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

