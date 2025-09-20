Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $23.53. Scholastic shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 464,391 shares traded.

The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.08). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHL. Wall Street Zen lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scholastic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 819.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.96 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

