Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $221.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,447.60. The trade was a 47.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.