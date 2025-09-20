Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $139.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

