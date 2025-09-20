Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nucor’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NUE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63. Nucor has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,171,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,778,820,000 after buying an additional 211,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,501,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,321,000 after buying an additional 371,911 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,792,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $479,858,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

