Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $18.78. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 205,420 shares traded.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.45. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

About Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,810,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 788,762 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,085,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 147,671 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

