Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $18.78. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 205,420 shares traded.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.15.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.45. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seres Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.