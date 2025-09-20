ServiceTitan’s (TTAN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTAN. Raymond James Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Loop Capital upgraded ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. ServiceTitan has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 90,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $9,999,960.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 483,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,195,013.65. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $43,647,909.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,595,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,706,572.83. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,869,438 shares of company stock worth $211,021,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 251.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter valued at $6,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,015.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter valued at $2,144,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

