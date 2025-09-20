Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.20 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 139.30 ($1.88). Approximately 14,233,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,117,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.40 ($1.88).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 208 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 800.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.84.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

