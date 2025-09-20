Share Repurchase Program Approved by Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Board

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Novanta Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. Novanta has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $184.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

