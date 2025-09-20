Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 22472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHLS. Roth Capital raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

