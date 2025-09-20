Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Expands By 25.1%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 768,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 614,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.9 days.

Separately, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $16.16 on Friday. Aixtron has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

