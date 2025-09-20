Short Interest in Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Drops By 20.3%

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAESY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bae Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bae Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAESY

Bae Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bae Systems has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $111.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bae Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bae Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bae Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bae Systems by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Bae Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.