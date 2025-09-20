Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Increases By 23.7%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,884,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 1,523,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $130.44 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BDRBF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

