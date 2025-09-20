Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Declines By 19.4%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIBEY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Commercial International Bank has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $559.01 million during the quarter.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

