Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Decreases By 20.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at C$12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.50. ENEOS has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.72.

Get ENEOS alerts:

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.87 billion for the quarter.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.