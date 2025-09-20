Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Decreases By 20.6%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 55.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6,071.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

GCBC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 23.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

