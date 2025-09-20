Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Declines By 20.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 78,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 98,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BSCY stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

