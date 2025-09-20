Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Expands By 22.6%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 326,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $193,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,394.03. The trade was a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,832.73. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spok by 339.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Spok by 309.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Spok by 62.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spok by 862.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Performance

Spok stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $358.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Spok had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spok will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

