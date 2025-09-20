Short Interest in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Declines By 20.3%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

THCH stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.53. TH International has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

