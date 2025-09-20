Short Interest in Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Decreases By 19.3%

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 176,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 218,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tiptree Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Tiptree Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Tiptree Financial has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $528.75 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Financial Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

