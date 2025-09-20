Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Grows By 21.7%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 417,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 343,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. Wall Street Zen raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $703.19 million, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Transcat by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

