Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 462,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Siebert Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

