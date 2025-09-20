Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.65 and traded as high as $275.93. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $270.76, with a volume of 1,470 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,898,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 23,317.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.