Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.17 and traded as high as C$18.28. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$18.20, with a volume of 1,411,430 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SIA
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 240.00%.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.