Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.17 and traded as high as C$18.28. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$18.20, with a volume of 1,411,430 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

