SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Down 30.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) traded down 30.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.26. 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of SIG Group in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

