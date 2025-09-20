Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives $32.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SLN shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silence Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance
Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 294.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silence Therapeutics
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.