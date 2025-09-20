Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives $32.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLN shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 48,165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 498,032 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 294.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

