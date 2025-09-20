Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 208,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 43,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Health Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

