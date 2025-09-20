Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Research raised Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGI

Sinclair Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sinclair by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sinclair by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.