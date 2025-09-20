Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Holdings Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

